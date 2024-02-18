This week saw another big special election win for Democrats, as Tom Suozzi handily defeated his Republican opponent in a suburban Long Island district to replace George Santos in Congress.

This wasn’t the only special election win of the night though.

Democrats also won a Pennsylvania state House seat, ensuring the chamber remains in Democratic hands.

And while it wasn’t a win, an Oklahoma state House special election saw a swing of 21 points in favor of the Democrat, who lost by just 5 points. In a deeply red district.

Bad news, Republicans!

