This week saw another big special election win for Democrats, as Tom Suozzi handily defeated his Republican opponent in a suburban Long Island district to replace George Santos in Congress.
This wasn’t the only special election win of the night though.
Democrats also won a Pennsylvania state House seat, ensuring the chamber remains in Democratic hands.
And while it wasn’t a win, an Oklahoma state House special election saw a swing of 21 points in favor of the Democrat, who lost by just 5 points. In a deeply red district.
Bad news, Republicans!
