This week we saw a stunning abuse of power by Donald Trump’s Department of Justice, as they demanded that corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams be dropped in return for his agreeing to comply with Trump’s immigration policy.

In a remarkable move, the acting U.S. Attorney for New York City, Danielle Sassoon, who is a conservative appointed by Trump to the post, refused DoJ’s demand and resigned in protest.

As did several other DoJ federal prosecutors from the Public Integrity Section when Trump’s DoJ demanded they file the motion to dismiss.

Sassoon wrote a scathing letter back to DoJ, explaining why she would not comply with the order, which could be grounds for Governor Kathy Hochul to remove Mayor Adams from office.

Let’s hope she takes that opportunity.

Then there was Hagan Scotten, who worked under Sassoon, who was put on leave by the Department. He issued his own resignation letter, with a killer condemnation:

“[A]ny assistant U.S. attorney would know that our laws and traditions do not allow using the prosecutorial power to influence other citizens, much less elected officials, in this way. If no lawyer within earshot of the President is willing to give him that advice, then I expect you will eventually find someone who is enough of a fool, or enough of a coward, to file your motion. But it was never going to be me.”

This is how you resist!

But let’s be clear about something here. Mayor Adams is fully on board with the quid pro quo being demanded by Trump’s DoJ, and isn’t even hiding it.

