Donald Trump’s attempts at driving us headlong into autocracy is being met with constant resistance from all sides. And Trump keeps losing.

And this week was full of wins for the good guys.

After Trump’s hand-picked U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., Jeanine Pirro, sought indictments against 6 Democratic lawmakers who posted a video reminding members of the military that it is their duty to ignore unlawful orders, the charges were resoundingly rejected.

And it wasn’t even close.

On top of that, Pete Hegseth’s attempt to demote Senator Mark Kelly got shut down by a federal judge.

The judge, a George W. Bush appointee, was blunt in his rebuke of the Pentagon.

Also, this week, Trump’s border czar Tom Homan revealed that they would be ending the deadly ICE operation in Minnesota.

This retreat comes on the heels of the news that Trump quietly removed National Guard troops from three states as well.

As Governor JB Pritzker put it,

And how is Trump’s attempt to rig a Republican House majority through red state mid-decade redistricting schemes going?

Not so great either…