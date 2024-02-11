This week we took a big step toward accountability for Donald Trump.

While it felt like it took forever, the DC Circuit Court of Appeals this week returned a devastating, airtight, unanimous ruling that says Donald Trump is CITIZEN TRUMP and enjoys no immunity for actions he took as president.

And they gave Donald just 6 days to seek review by the Supreme Court or the case would restart before Judge Chutkan.

It is possible that the Supreme Court denies the request for review, lets the circuit court decision stand, and sends the trial back to Judge Chutkan. Which would likely mean a Spring or summer trial.

But even if it reviews the case, it is now likely that a trial will complete before the election.

