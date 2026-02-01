While ICE’s reign of terror on the streets of Minneapolis has been horrific, Alex Pretti’s murder on Saturday by ICE agents has broken through in ways news stories rarely do.

And we are seeing a remarkable response.

Bruce Springsteen released a powerful protest song called The Streets of Minneapolis.

You can read the lyrics here.

It’s already hit #1 on iTunes in 19 countries.

Many others are speaking out as well, including actor Edward Norton who urged a national strike to protest ICE’s deadly operations.

Ben Stiller is speaking out…

