On Tuesday, a special election in deep-red Tennessee had Republicans scrambling to defend a Trump +22 district.
In the end, Democrat Aftyn Behn came within 9 points of defeating Matt Van Epps for the seat, a massive 13-point shift toward the Democrats.
Which should have Republicans sweating their elections next year.
As G Elliott Morris notes, a 13-point swing would be a blue tsunami, ushering in a 250-seat Democratic majority in the House.
But even if it’s not that big a swing…
This comes just as Trump’s approval continues to plummet.
A new Gallup poll has his approval rating at 36%, a net negative approval of 24%.
Which, as CNN’s Harry Enten makes clear, is a disaster for Trump.
And the hits just keep on coming…
