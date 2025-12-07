On Tuesday, a special election in deep-red Tennessee had Republicans scrambling to defend a Trump +22 district.

In the end, Democrat Aftyn Behn came within 9 points of defeating Matt Van Epps for the seat, a massive 13-point shift toward the Democrats.

Which should have Republicans sweating their elections next year.

As G Elliott Morris notes, a 13-point swing would be a blue tsunami, ushering in a 250-seat Democratic majority in the House.

But even if it’s not that big a swing…

This comes just as Trump’s approval continues to plummet.

A new Gallup poll has his approval rating at 36%, a net negative approval of 24%.

Which, as CNN’s Harry Enten makes clear, is a disaster for Trump.

And the hits just keep on coming…

