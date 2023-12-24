This week we saw a huge win for accountability and the Constitution.

The Colorado Supreme Court, in a historic 4-3 decision, ruled that Donald Trump is disqualified from appearing on the Colorado presidential ballot because he engaged in insurrection on January 6.

This made us chuckle.

Of course, the Trump campaign will appeal it to the Supreme Court. And while most legal observers believe the conservatives will vote to overturn the decision, they will have to twist themselves in legal pretzels to do so. After all, the Constitution, in Amendment XIV, Section 3, makes it clear that Trump, as an insurrectionist, is disqualified from holding federal office.

And by the way, most Americans agree with the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling.

