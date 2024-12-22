What a week.

After Democrats negotiated a stop-gap government spending bill with Republicans to fund the government until March, Elon Musk stepped in and seemed to singlehandedly quash it, leading many to mock Trump as Elon’s second in command.

President Musk started trending.

The Lincoln Project took it to a hilarious trolling extreme.

And the AI memes were on point.

After Trump tried to turn lemons into lemonade by having Speaker Johnson put up a funding bill that lifted the debt limit for two years, even Republicans revolted, leading conservative Texas Congressman Chip Roy to lay into his GOP colleagues in what sounded to many like a Democratic ad.

The measure was defeated under the leadership of Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Jeffries took to the House floor to call out the hypocrisy of Donald Trump urging fiscal restraint after he singlehandedly was responsible for 25% of our national debt during his first term in office.

