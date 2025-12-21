In yet another blow to Speaker Mike Johnson’s leadership, four Republicans joined Democrats this week to sign Hakeem Jeffries’ discharge petition to bring a vote on a 3-year extension of Obamacare premium subsidies to the House floor.

On Wednesday, Rep. Ryan MacKenzie of Pennsylvania became the fourth Republican to break ranks and sign the petition, following Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA,) Rob Bresnahan (R-PA,) and Mike Lawler (R-NY.)

Johnson was asked whether he’s “lost control of the House” since this is the third successful discharge petition on his watch just this year.

The vote on the 3-year clean extension of ACA premium subsidies is expected early next year.

During a prime time address to the nation this week, Donald Trump tried to convince the American people they are not feeling the economic pain they are feeling.

And it did not go very well.

The panic is understandable, of course, since the American people are clear-eyed about who is to blame for the economy.

And they are making their disapproval known.

Trump is ending the year wildly unpopular.

And it’s not just the economy. It’s on issue after issue.

Sooo, maybe don’t tell people they’re not really feeling what they’re feeling in a national address.

