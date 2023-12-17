President Biden and his economic policies appear to have successfully brought our nation’s post-Covid recovery in for a soft landing.

The Federal Reserve this week signaled that it is halting interest rate increases and will resume cuts in the new year.

News that sent the stock market over the 37,000 mark for the first time in history.

Which piles on top of other recent strong economic indicators…

This week’s stock market surge is quite at odds with what Trump predicted would happen if Biden were elected...

Trump’s predictions wrong? Ya don’t say!

And speaking of the former guy, as his legal team attempts to delay the March 4th trial date for his federal January 6 election interference trial with bonkers claims of absolute immunity, Special Prosecutor Jack Smith called his bluff and went straight to the Supreme Court.

