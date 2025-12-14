In a major defeat for Donald Trump, the Republican supermajority in the Indiana state Senate rejected redrawn congressional maps that would have given Republicans two more seats in the U.S. House.

Trump tried to downplay the vote as though he didn’t exert major pressure on Indiana Republicans to support the measure.

What Pete said 🔥

In the meantime, Democrats continued their 2025 election winning streak in Tuesday’s special and run-off elections.

In Miami, Eileen Higgins became the first Democratic Mayor of Miami in 30 years.

The strong Dem performance extended beyond Miami all across Florida…

…And into Georgia, where Republicans’ attempt to gerrymander a safe GOP state House seat backfired as Democrat Eric Gisler flipped the double-digit Trump district blue.

There was also a massive shift toward Democrats in deep-red Iowa.

A great night overall, boding very well for 2026.