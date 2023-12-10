Congratulations to Taylor Swift for being named Time’s Person of the Year!

It’s hard to imagine anyone more deserving. Who else has impacted the culture more this year?

And you know you’re doing something right when Donald’s minions come for you.

Taylor threatens the MAGA worldview. Not to mention Republican politics, since she is mobilizing Swifties to vote them out.

And we are so here for it.

Congratulations too to former Rep. Liz Cheney on the release of her new book, “Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning.”

While she still identifies as a Republican, she understands where the true threat lies.

