This week was a big one in the push for Trump accountability, with his third indictment in just four months.

The Summer of Justice and Accountability is in full swing!

Trump’s defense, parroted by the right-wing ecosystem of Trump apologists, was that he was being indicted for “free speech.”

Even former Trump AG Bill Barr had no trouble swatting that down.

And some good news for justice: The judge in Trump’s latest case is Judge Tanya Chutkan, an Obama appointee who has become well known for holding insurrectionists accountable.

On Thursday, as Trump was preparing to be arraigned in the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., President Biden trolled him with some Dark Brandon 2024 merch.

Troll level: master.

Remember, we have one more potential indictment to come this summer, this time in Georgia.

And we got some good news there as well this week.

Some great news out of Wisconsin as Judge Janet Protasiewicz was sworn in to the Wisconsin State Supreme Court, giving them a liberal majority on the court for the first time in 15 years.

Also in Wisconsin, voters have filed suit to challenge the Republican gerrymandered legislative district maps.

Down in D.C., the House GOP’s “witness” that was supposed to bring down the Bidens with his sworn Congressional testimony wound up testifying that Joe Biden had nothing to do with any business deals with Hunter.

It got so bad that all the GOP members left the hearing, and the Committee Chair, Rep. James Comer *R-KY), didn’t even show up for it.

The Democrats demanded release of the transcript of the interview of the witness, Devon Archer. When it came out, it confirmed what they have been saying all along.

As the economy continues to hum along, it’s clear that the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill is helping boost investment and spending.

Hillary Clinton had a simple message for the administration.

In San Francisco, as Elon Musk continued his rebranding of Twitter as ‘X’, his giant strobing sign on top of the company’s headquarters was removed after locals complained.

Madonna, out of the hospital, attended a Beyoncé concert and got a well deserved shout out from one queen to another.

After video of a Malayan sun bear standing upright and waving to onlookers, a China zoo had to issue a statement insisting that it in fact was not a human in a bear suit.

And finally, when Malala sees Barbie…

Priceless.

And congratulations to Justin Jones and Justin Pearson on being re-elected to the seats in the Tennessee legislature from which they were expelled.

They are our future.

