In an incredible act of international diplomacy, this week the Biden administration secured the release of retired U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, Wall St. Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, in addition to 14 others who had been wrongfully imprisoned by Russia.

Bravo, President Biden and VP Harris!

Many agreed that this would not have happened without the careful skilled international diplomacy of Biden and Harris.

But to no one’s surprise, Trump couldn’t stand that Biden delivered such a win.

Remember when Trump claimed Putin would only release Evan Gershkovich for him?

President Biden held a powerful press conference announcing the deal that ultimately secured the prisoners’ release, and had a pointed response when asked what he would say to Donald Trump’s criticism of the deal.

Why didn’t he do it when he was President?

Boom!

And Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace tried to call Biden “MIA”!!

Great shade from The White House!

