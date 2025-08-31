On Tuesday, in a sign of increasing strength heading into the 2026 midterms, Democrats continued their streak of overperforming in special elections.

In Iowa, Democratic candidate Catelin Drey flipped a GOP Iowa state senate seat blue.

Trump won Drey’s district by double digits last year, meaning Drey overperformed by more than 20 points on Tuesday.

Not just that, but Drey’s victory means Republicans have lost their supermajority in the state senate, signaling the end of Republicans’ stranglehold on Iowa government.

Congratulations, Catelin!

In another sign that something is going on in Iowa, a new poll found U.S. Senator Joni “we’re all going to die” Ernst struggling against four Democratic challengers.

No wonder Ernst just decided not to seek reelection to the U.S. Senate next year!

Byyeeee.

And that’s not the only retirement announcement we saw this week out of the Midwest.

Add a conservative Wisconsin state Supreme Court justice to the list of Republicans who see the writing on the wall.

Just look at this new poll, which found that Democrats lead Republicans on the generic congressional ballot by 8%!

