This week, Democrats had a huge 2026 candidate recruitment victory, as Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina jumped into the race for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Thom Tillis.

In a record fundraising haul, Cooper raised $3.4 million in the 24 hours after his announcement.

In the wake of Cooper’s announcement, RNC Chair Michael Whatley announced he would heed Donald Trump’s call and jump into the race as the GOP candidate.

And right off the bat, Cooper posted a 6-point polling lead against Whatley, giving Democrats a boost in their uphill climb toward retaking the Senate next year.

As Senate Democrats made clear, the choice between the two candidates could not be clearer.

Cooper wasn’t the only sign of strength for Democrats ahead of next year’s midterms.

A new Gallup poll found that party identification shifts in the second quarter of this year find that Democrats have retaken the lead in party ID.

Also, according to G. Elliott Morris, Democrats now lead the generic congressional ballot over Republicans by an average of 2.3%, representing a decline of 5 points for Republicans since the beginning of the year.

Meanwhile, Trump saw another new low in approval from a Reuters/Ipsos poll this week.

