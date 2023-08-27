Accountability summer marches on.

This week, Donald Trump and his co-conspirators all turned themselves in to Fulton County authorities, and for the first time, we’ve gotten what many have waited years for:

Donald Trump’s mugshot.

This follows the released mugshots of his former partners in crime, including Rudy Giuliani:

John Eastman, the architect of Trump’s fake elector scheme:

And Sidney Powell, who famously claimed Venezuela was switching votes from Trump to Biden.

Indicted defendants Jeffrey Clark and Mark Meadows tried to argue that their requests to remove the Georgia case to federal court meant they wouldn’t have to be arrested.

District Attorney Fani Willis had no patience for Meadows, based on an email cited in his brief:

