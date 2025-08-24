On Thursday, in the wake of the Texas House passing its mid-decade, Trump-mandated gerrymander of congressional districts, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the perfectly named Election Rigging Response Act.

Unlike in Texas, the new map is designed to pick up five more seats for Democrats and will go before voters on the November 2025 ballot. Further, its effect will be temporary, lasting only until the next census in 2030.

Newsom made clear it’s about time Democrats fought fire with fire.

And California voters appear poised to OK the measure in November, if current polling is any indication.

In fact, Democrats nationally support the measure to counter what Texas Republicans are doing.

And the move got a boost with support from Barack Obama this week.

