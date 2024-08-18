On Thursday at a triumphant rally in Maryland, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden held their first joint event since Harris became the presumptive Democratic nominee.

The crowd’s reaction to Biden was incredibly moving, as Harris introduced the President.

Biden and Harris joined forces to announce progress on their effort to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices, dramatically lowering prices for seniors.

The deal they reached with Medicare includes an annual cap on drug costs…

As well as reduced prices on medications, including the first 10 drugs chosen for price negotiation.

Bringing down prices for Americans is central to this administration’s work, and is driving VP Harris’s own economic policies as a candidate for president herself.

On Friday, Harris rolled out her first economic policy proposals as the Democratic nominee.

