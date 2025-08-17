Democrats are stepping up and hitting back against Trump’s authoritarian overreach and the GOP’s election shenanigans.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that his state was pressing ahead with a plan to neutralize Texas’s partisan gerrymander through a new redistricting map of its own. Newsom will put the plan to California voters in November.

When ICE sent federal goons to harass and detain people outside of his rally, Newsom blasted back, calling it “pretty sick” and reminding the nation that he was speaking at the Democracy Center at the Japanese American National Museum, a site where people of Japanese ancestry were once bused to camps in the 1940s.

Thank you for reminding us to remember and learn from the past, Governor!

And we’re loving Gavin’s social team, which is really getting under the skin of MAGA through their mocking of the way Donald Trump communicates:

In Washington D.C., ordinary residents are beginning to push back against the outrageous federal police presence on their streets.

A local resident became something of an internet hero when he hurled a Subway salami sandwich at a federal agent deployed in the streets of D.C. Pam Bondi completely overreacted, calling him a part of the “Deep State” and ordering dozens of agents to go hunt him down and arrest him. But a judge released him on his own recognizance, calling the felony charge “excessive.”

