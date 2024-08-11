On Tuesday at a packed rally in Philadelphia, Vice President Kamala Harris introduced Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota as her running mate.

And it was joyous.

In the 24 hours after announcing Walz as the pick, the Harris campaign raised $36 million…and teachers were the most represented profession!

The campaign also instantly sold out of these Harris Walz camo hats.

Harris and Walz barnstormed from Pennsylvania to Wisconsin, where she drew huge crowds to little Eau Claire in Western Wisconsin.

And then off to Michigan, where Harris fired up United Autoworkers, explaining what she and Walz are fighting for in this campaign.

Harris and Walz then headed west to Arizona...

And Las Vegas, Nevada…

