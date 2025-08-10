Ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, Democratic momentum is growing.
On Tuesday, Stefano Famiglietti, the Democrat running in a Rhode Island general assembly special election, won in a landslide, overperforming Kamala Harris in the district by a huge margin.
Also on Tuesday, Democrat Alonna Berry won a special election to the Delaware House.
The trend is clear.
Next up: Iowa!
On the 2026 generic congressional ballot, Democrats’ lead has now expanded to 5 points in a new CNBC poll.
This puts their average lead at 2.6%, which—according to G. Elliott Morris—is “ahead of pace” for the out-of-power party at this point in the cycle.
As Democrats continue to recruit for next year’s elections, great to see Alaska Democrat Mary Peltola is the strongest candidate in a hypothetical match-up in the deep red state’s governor’s race next year…
