What a week!

On Tuesday night, Judge Susan Crawford won election to the Wisconsin Supreme Court by a decisive 10-point margin, a major rebuke of Elon Musk who spent $20 million in an attempt to buy the seat.

Which we’re sure has nothing to do with this reporting…

Democrats also overperformed in two Florida congressional special elections by double digits.

Which Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries put into stark perspective:

Other elections around the country had strong results as well.

Including ousting a MAGA mayor in the second largest city in Illinois.

The Resistance is rising.

Senator Cory Booker inspired us all this week with his record-setting 25-hour speech on the Senate floor to speak out against the authoritarian overreach of Trump and Musk and, importantly, he broke Strom Thurmond’s record for longest Senate speech.

Watch Senator Schumer inform Booker that he’d broken the record.

And the moment he yielded the floor was incredibly moving.

How did he do it without ever going to the bathroom, you ask?

Bravo, Senator Booker!

More Democratic Senators are standing up to Trump by placing holds on his nominees, including Adam Schiff (D-CA):

And Ruben Gallego of Arizona. Gallego has pledged to block all of Trump’s nominees to the VA until DOGE and the administration stop trying to fire over 80,000 people who care for veterans.

