This week, Donald Trump saw loss after loss in court. And the schadenfreude is real.

On Tuesday, a federal judge ordered the construction of Trump’s $400 million ballroom to be halted.

And remember how Trump tried to defund PBS and NPR? Well, that was just ruled unconstitutional.

Also, too bad, so sad: Turns out Trump would not have immunity from civil liability for his actions on January 6, 2021, after a judge ruled his actions did not fall under “official duties.”

Not to be outdone, a federal judge also ordered the Trump administration to reverse its revocation of citizenship from 900,000 lawful immigrants last year.

And then, of course, this week the Supreme Court heard arguments on the merits of Trump’s executive order overturning birthright citizenship.

And even his own hand-picked justices were not on board.

Democrats are banking on a similar fate for Trump’s new executive order restricting mail-in voting, as they take him to court over the order.

Just a reminder that our Tuesday and Thursday content is free for all readers.