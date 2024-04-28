Even as the stacked conservative Supreme Court majority appeared sympathetic to Donald’s bonkers claims of absolute presidential immunity this week, we did see movement toward real accountability for Trump and his minions.

Trump sat in for the first full week of arguments in his New York election interference trial and it did not go terribly well for him.

And while Trump stood trial in Manhattan for his election interference crimes, over in Arizona, Trump’s co-conspirators in his 2020 fake elector scheme to overturn the result of the election, were indicted by a Grand Jury.

Among them: Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows.

Sad!

Speaking of Arizona, more good news as Democrats were able to flip three Republicans to join with them to move toward repeal of the state’s draconian near-total abortion ban from 1864.

And an important reminder of why this repeal had to happen in the first place.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden continues his momentum heading into November’s election.

