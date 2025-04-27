This coming week marks 100 days of Trump’s second term, and it is really not going well for him.

A new Fox poll finds him with just 44% approval, which is historically very bad 100 days into a presidential term.

Amazing to see this on Fox’s air.

On issue after issue—even immigration!—Fox has him underwater in approval.

And looks like Trump is none too happy about it.

But if he didn’t like that one, he won’t like Pew:

Or Reuters, which has his approval on the economy down at 37%

Or New York Times/Siena, which…well…

Or ABC News/Washington Post…

It certainly seems people are coming to their senses.

And meanwhile, in the courts, the hits to Trump just keep on coming.

