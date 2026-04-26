Donald Trump’s approval ratings keep dropping to new lows as the country opens their eyes about the madman in the White House.

The latest New York Times polling average has Trump at 39% approval, with his disapproval rising to an all-time high for his second term.

The new AP/NORC has Trump at 33%…

…with approval on his handling of Iran and the economy even lower.

And look at his approval among Republicans and Independents...

And the AP is not alone in these findings.

Even Fox News had some very bad news for Trump in their poll.

Oof.

CNN’s Harry Enten broke down just how unprecedented these numbers are.

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