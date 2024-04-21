As Donald Trump has been stuck in a courtroom this week, President Joe Biden has been out campaigning hard.

He traveled to the battleground state of Pennsylvania this week.

He stood with steelworkers in Pittsburgh, where he announced his candidacy just about 5 years ago.

And in Philadelphia, the President was officially endorsed by the Kennedy family…all except one that is.

The ones who know RFK Jr. best aren’t even with him.

Byyyeeee, Bobby!

And we certainly consider an 87th birthday a big win, too! Happiest of birthdays this weekend to Uncle George!

Our Sunday Week In Wins is usually reserved as a thank you for paid subscribers only, but in honor of George’s birthday, we’ve opened it to all!

If you’re currently a free subscriber, in lieu of a gift or card for him, George would love for you to become a paid supporter of The Big Picture! You can upgrade to a paid account below.

As for the Defendant-in-Chief, Donald reportedly fell asleep during three of his first four days in court this week.

Which, appropriately, caused #SleepyDon to trend on X.

Not to mention the perfect new nickname:

And the Biden campaign wouldn’t let him forget it.

In a remarkably speedy first week, Judge Juan Merchan presided over the jury selection of Trump’s election interference trial in just 4 days, with 12 jurors and 6 alternates sworn in.

Of course, Donald is complaining the trial is moving too fast even as he whines that he is being kept off the campaign trail.

Which is it, Donnie!?

In a rebuke to his far-right critics who seek to oust him, Speaker Johnson did the absolute minimum and moved forward on passage of foreign aid bills, including much-needed and long-delayed Ukraine funding, which had been held up at the behest of Putin puppet Trump and his authoritarian enablers.

About time.

In thanking the House for passing this crucial aid, President Zelenskyy laid out what’s at stake.

In yet another example of the importance of electing Democrats, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed a Republican anti-trans bill.

She also vetoed a bill that would allow public schools to hang the Ten Commandments. Brava, Governor!

With apologies to Taylor Swift:

More special election momentum this week as Michigan Democrats took back their state House after special election wins this week!

In some good climate news, it’s heartening to see that efforts to limit the harmful effects of carbon emissions have in fact reduced the rate of warming.

We’re still going to feel the impacts of a warming climate in years to come, but it’s good to be reminded that the actions we take today, will be felt years from now.

In some good polling news, great to see that our young voters are on the right side of history this election year.

In a hilarious turn of events, Fox News published a front-page OpEd declaring Marjorie Taylor Greene an “Idiot.”

Oh, ya think? Welcome to reality.

And speaking of Greene, loved to see Dem Rep. Jared Moskowitz perfectly troll her with an amendment to the House’s foreign aid package that would make her Putin’s chief envoy.

Troll level: master. 😂

In a huge win for workers, Volkswagen autoworkers in Tennessee voted to join the United Auto Workers this week, despite pressure from Republican lawmakers.

And it was historic.

The importance of this vote in deep-red Tennessee was not lost on the Biden-Harris administration.

We know who really stands with workers.

And in a heartwarming moment of life imitating art, actor Mariska Hargitay halted production of SVU to help a little lost girl who approached her thinking she was a real police officer.

A hero both on screen and off!

Have a wonderful week, everyone.