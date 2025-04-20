Today, in honor of George Takei’s 88th birthday, our Week In Wins post is free to all subscribers.

In a remarkable moment, after being blocked from El Salvador’s CECOT prison where Kilmar Abrego Garcia is being held illegally, Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) posted a photo of himself meeting with Abrego Garcia.

​​

This is in the wake of the Trump administration trying to wash its hands of the deportation and detention of Abrego Garcia, and El Salvador’s President Bukele playing along, claiming nothing can be done to return Abrego Garcia to the U.S., despite a unanimous Supreme Court ruling directing the administration to “facilitate” his return.

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals issued a blistering decision against the Trump administration’s attempt to abandon Abrego Garcia in an El Salvador prison meant for terrorists.

Check out Anna Bower’s thread below:

Indeed 🔥

This ruling builds upon the tireless work of federal district court Judges James Boasberg and Paula Xinis, who have both begun courtroom proceedings that could result in findings of contempt against administration officials who have refused to obey their direct orders.

Also this week, when ICE tried to detain a 20-year-old American citizen, mounting public pressure got him released.

A reminder that protests and pressure campaigns matter.

And then in a remarkable opinion, The Supreme Court issued a 7-2 ruling temporarily blocking the Trump administration from using the Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelan immigrants held in a Texas detention center.

About time they issued a clear directive to rein in Trump’s lawlessness.

Meanwhile, Senator Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continued to pack stadiums in red areas of the country this week with their “Fight The Oligarchy” tour.

Including in deep red Idaho…

In Montana, where AOC explained the impact of the growing Resistance…

And even in ruby-red Northern California, where AOC perfectly reacted to a “This is Trump country” banner flying overhead.

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

Also this week, as Trump’s policies continue to tank our economy, his approval ratings have continued to tank right along with it.

Among independents…

And on the economy…

Seeing a trend?

On the other hand…

In a win for academic freedom and independence, Harvard University gave Trump the middle finger and told him it would not bend the knee, even after he threatened to cut off billions of dollars in research funding and cancel its tax-exempt status.

In the House, a dozen Republican members in vulnerable swing districts wrote to GOP leadership warning that they won’t back a budget package that has deep cuts to Medicaid.

They are feeling the heat from constituents!

That comes after polls show for the first time that Democrats have a slight edge on the question of who voters trust more with the economy, according to a survey by Morning Consult.

In North Carolina, the Board of Elections has determined that the number of ballots affected by the Supreme Court’s order to cure defects amounts to only around 1,700, making it extremely unlikely that the GOP challenger will steal the election from Justice Alison Riggs.

And in California, Governor Gavin Newsom has said his state, which is the 5th largest economy in the world, will file suit to block Trump’s tariffs on grounds they are not legally authorized.

In a win for karma, the My Pillow CEO guy admitted he’s in financial ruin and can’t pay court-ordered sanctions.

And finally, in a powerful video, a Holocaust survivor confronted Trump’s ICE Director, calling out his complicity in extrajudicial renderings, a stark reminder of the Trump administration’s attempt to repeat the darkest moments of history.

Just remarkable.

Keep resisting, everyone, it’s having an impact!

