This week, we’re seeing some real momentum for Democratic Senate candidates heading into November.

James Talarico (D-TX) raised a massive $27 million last quarter!

Mary Peltola (D-AK) is breaking fundraising records in Alaska.

And Jon Ossoff (D-GA) just posted a huge quarterly fundraising haul.

All this comes as The Cook Political Report moves four Senate races toward the Democrats, including Georgia and North Carolina, from TOSS-UP to LEAN DEM!

As DSCC chair Kirsten Gillibrand says, it’s looking more and more likely we can flip the Senate blue this year.

Each day, Senate Democrats are showing the American people they can fight, as they work to end Trump’s disastrous war of choice in Iran.

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