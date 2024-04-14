Welcome to accountability eve!

We are just one day until Donald goes on trial for falsifying business records to cover up his illegal scheme to interfere in the 2016 election.

As Judge Merchan will be reminding potential jurors in his blunt case summary:

As we saw in our last Wins of the Week as well, Donald’s attempts at delay delay delay this week have utterly failed.

First, an appellate court weighed in and delivered a hard “no” to Donald’s attempt to change venue, due to those “biased” Manhattanites.

Then he tried to get the case delayed while he appealed his gag order. No dice.

And then on Friday, Judge Merchan shut down Trump’s request for adjournment due to…get this…pre-trial publicity 😂

Sad!

