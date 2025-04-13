The big news this week dropped Thursday night as a unanimous Supreme Court upheld an order from federal district court Judge Paula Xinis that the government must facilitate the release of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia from custody in El Salvador. The government admits Abrego Garcia was wrongfully deported to a prison in that country.

The separate statement by Justice Sonya Sotomayor, joined by Justices Kagan and Jackson, is just a few pages long but entirely worth reading. But the fight isn’t over yet, and may turn on what is meant by “facilitate.” Whether the government throws up its hands and says it can’t force El Salvador to return Abrego Garcia to the U.S. is the next big fight. But for now, it’s a big set back for the Trump White House.

The other big news is that Trump blinked, bigly, over tariffs. After the bond market began suffering from widespread unloading of U.S. Treasuries in Japan and interest rates began creeping up, Trump reversed his one week old “Liberation Day” tariffs and put most of them on hold (except for China’s) for 90 days.

The markets initially rejoiced, sending stocks soaring and causing many to wonder who may have had advance knowledge of Trump’s announcement, or whether Trump was manipulating it through his statements. Sen. Adam Schiff announced he would launch an investigation.

Others, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, also smelled a rat and have called for inquiries.

