We had another big Election Night this week, as Democrats continued to overperform in elections ahead of November.

In a huge landslide, Democrat-backed appeals court judge Chris Taylor won a seat on Wisconsin’s State Supreme Court.

Her victory secures a liberal majority on the court until at least 2030.

And represents a huge shift toward Democrats statewide just 16 months after Trump lost the state by just a point.

Yaasss!

Congratulations also go out to Democrat Alicia Halvensleben, who just won the race for mayor of Waukesha, Wisconsin in a major upset.

Waukesha is traditionally a conservative stronghold in the state.

In another shocker, Democrat Shawn Harris lost his race to succeed Marjorie Taylor Greene in Congress by just 12 points.

This margin represents a huge overperformance just since 2024.

And has warning signs blaring for Republicans.

And while Donald Trump’s rhetoric against Iran reached truly deranged heights this week, good to see top Democrats calling for Trump’s removal.

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