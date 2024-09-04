If you’ve been following Donald Trump’s strained responses on abortion rights lately, it is fairly cringe-inducing, as he flips this way and that, trying to land in some non-existent middle ground on the issue.

It was therefore a brilliant choice for the Harris campaign to launch their “Fighting For Reproductive Freedom” bus tour in Palm Beach, Florida, right in Donald’s backyard.

In tomorrow’s piece, writer

takes a look at how the Harris campaign is using the bus tour to put Trump on defense on an issue that will be critical to a Harris victory.

And in case you missed it yesterday, we profiled five inspiring Democratic House candidates whose races are key to Democrats’ fight to retake the House majority.