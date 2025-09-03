The Big Picture

Kay-El
If VP Couchfucker becomes president, the memes will be wild. Plenty of fodder to choose from.

Natalie Burdick
Sometimes, it is really, REALLY important to step back from the media circus, which can too often be a meta-Cassandra, focused exclusively on binary/conflict-driven narratives, and of course, false equivalences.

In 2021, the BIG news from November 2nd's election _should_ have been the fact that this was ONLY the second time in 50+ years that these two states (which always hold elections after the Presidential election) didn't BOTH flip to the opposite party!

The last time this happened in VA was in 2013, and before that it was 1969! For NJ, the last time this happened was in 1961!

So, the fact that only one of two states that both have 50+ year track records of swinging in the opposite direction, DIDN'T swing—was actually the newsworthy story.

But alas...that got totally lost.

And recall that 2022 was supposed to be an epic bloodbath/tsunami of red wins in Congress...it was anything but!

