In 2021, when Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia Governor’s race and Democratic Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey barely eked out a reelection victory, the results were widely seen as signs of a surging Republican Party amid complete Democratic control in Washington.
Now, four years later, with the shoe on the other foot, Democrats are poised to perform strongly across the board, not just in New Jersey and Virginia but also in the marquee race for New York City Mayor.
In tomorrow’s piece, with the 2025 off-year elections just 2 months away,will preview the top races, break down who’s running and how they’re polling, and explore what, if any, predictive value the results may have heading into 2026.
And in case you missed it yesterday, in the wake of viral online rumors about the health and well-being of Donald Trump this past weekend,examined what we can expect if Trump is unable to finish out his term. Will “President Vance” be able to wield the same control over GOP members of Congress and the MAGA base as Trump does? And how will the political incentives shift once Trump is gone?
Sometimes, it is really, REALLY important to step back from the media circus, which can too often be a meta-Cassandra, focused exclusively on binary/conflict-driven narratives, and of course, false equivalences.
In 2021, the BIG news from November 2nd's election _should_ have been the fact that this was ONLY the second time in 50+ years that these two states (which always hold elections after the Presidential election) didn't BOTH flip to the opposite party!
The last time this happened in VA was in 2013, and before that it was 1969! For NJ, the last time this happened was in 1961!
So, the fact that only one of two states that both have 50+ year track records of swinging in the opposite direction, DIDN'T swing—was actually the newsworthy story.
But alas...that got totally lost.
And recall that 2022 was supposed to be an epic bloodbath/tsunami of red wins in Congress...it was anything but!