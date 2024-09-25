In both 2016 and 2020, there were polling errors that underestimated Donald Trump’s actual support among voters. A fair conclusion to draw was that many Trump supporters were missed, lied to pollsters, or defaulted to their true beliefs once in the privacy of the voting booth.

But what if we could eliminate that error by getting to people’s actual underlying feelings, rather than relying on them to tell pollsters the truth? Could we get at what people really think rather than what they say they think?

In tomorrow's piece,

chats with Shane Snow and Joe Lazer about their groundbreaking new study that uses neuroscience to dig into the subconscious but very real associations voters have with the candidates.

And in case you missed it yesterday,

explored several theories for why Donald Trump seems to not even be trying to win the election this year, despite the huge legal consequences for him if he loses.