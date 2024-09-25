In both 2016 and 2020, there were polling errors that underestimated Donald Trump’s actual support among voters. A fair conclusion to draw was that many Trump supporters were missed, lied to pollsters, or defaulted to their true beliefs once in the privacy of the voting booth.
But what if we could eliminate that error by getting to people’s actual underlying feelings, rather than relying on them to tell pollsters the truth? Could we get at what people really think rather than what they say they think?
In tomorrow’s piece,chats with Shane Snow and Joe Lazer about their groundbreaking new study that uses neuroscience to dig into the subconscious but very real associations voters have with the candidates.
And in case you missed it yesterday,explored several theories for why Donald Trump seems to not even be trying to win the election this year, despite the huge legal consequences for him if he loses.
Thank you for your work. We respect and enjoy the way you see things. When we ask a question like, "Is Donald Trump Even Trying To Win The Election?" we often semi-consciously give him more credit for strategizing than he is due. I do not think he thinks about what to do to win, he simply reacts and does what he wants, what serves his ego moment to moment. He demonstrates no capacity to think objectively about anything. There is no "there" there. Of course there is a lot less to say about him when we understand he is pure Id, an atavistic reactive machine without any strategy, thought or self-examination. None.
I have an awful feeling that there is a big secret 2025 move to disrupt voters and counting of votes so he doesn't have to put his efforts in...just sayin 🙁