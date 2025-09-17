If you had told us a few months ago that Democrats would actually have a shot of taking back both the House AND Senate next year, we would’ve called you crazy. The House, sure. But the Senate!? No way! But as we look ahead to the 2026 Senate map, such a scenario now appears well within Democrats’ grasp.

So, what happened? Between the announced retirements of Republican Senators jumping off a sinking MAGA ship and some masterful Democratic recruitment efforts, the odds of Dems controlling the chamber in 2027 increase daily.

In tomorrow’s piece,

takes a look at the 2026 Senate map and breaks down what will have to go right in order for Democrats to net the four seats they need to retake the Senate majority.

And if you missed it yesterday,

dug into how Donald Trump and the MAGA movement are trying to turn Charlie Kirk’s murder into their “Reichstag moment” in order to demonize—and dismantle—the left and advance Trump’s authoritarian project.