Kamala Harris simply dominated last night’s debate. She masterfully baited Trump at every turn, while simultaneously making the case for her own candidacy. On style and substance, it was a clear knockout. To quote VP Harris: Trump was “weak and wrong.”
But will it move the needle in the polls?
In tomorrow’s piece,takes a look at the aftermath of the debate, including the focus groups that have reported back and the state of polling to give us a sense of whether Vice President Harris can convert a clear debate win into a surge in voter support.
And in case you missed it yesterday,previewed the Harris Trump debate, and he and covered the debate live as Kamala Harris absolutely destroyed the former guy.
As a rhetoric graduate, I’d say that was a debate at least in substance. She had all the substance and he had none. Same with policy details.
There was never actually a debate. There was Trump, on stage because he wanted camera time, and he basically spit insults and conspiracy theories the entire evening. He never once addressed a question in its context.
I loved that Kamala laughed at him to highlight his weird obsessions. Particularly that strange meme of people dining on dog/cat/ducks thing.
