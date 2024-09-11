Kamala Harris simply dominated last night’s debate. She masterfully baited Trump at every turn, while simultaneously making the case for her own candidacy. On style and substance, it was a clear knockout. To quote VP Harris: Trump was “weak and wrong.”

But will it move the needle in the polls?

In tomorrow’s piece,

takes a look at the aftermath of the debate, including the focus groups that have reported back and the state of polling to give us a sense of whether Vice President Harris can convert a clear debate win into a surge in voter support.

And in case you missed it yesterday,

previewed the Harris Trump debate, and he and

as Kamala Harris absolutely destroyed the former guy.