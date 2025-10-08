While the Trump administration continues its cover-up of the Epstein files, Trump world is currently engaged in yet another cover-up, which has gotten less attention. Last year, Trump’s border czar Tom Homan accepted $50,000 in cash from FBI agents posing as business executives in exchange for the promise of government contracts in a second Trump term. Trump’s DoJ has since shut down the investigation.

How do we know they’re hiding something? For one, Tom Homan is nowhere to be found, hiding from any and all media scrutiny. Add to that Attorney General Pam Bondi’s combative appearance at a Senate hearing yesterday, during which she deflected questions about the money Homan accepted, awkwardly reading from a pre-scripted statement denying any wrongdoing.

In tomorrow’s piece,

asks “where is Tom Homan?” and explores the Trump administration’s attempt to frame Homan as the victim of the “weaponization of the Justice Department” under Biden. Every accusation is a confession, after all.

And in case you missed it, on Monday, guest writer

gave us

about the Wounded Knee massacre, a stain on our government’s history, whose participants Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth are shamefully continuing to honor with Medals of Honor.

Yesterday,

explored the potent power of fear when it comes to political persuasion and the stark difference between how Trump and Republicans weaponize it versus how the left does.