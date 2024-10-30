In some ways, Donald Trump is a one-man wrecking crew of our democracy and political norms. Whether in power or out of it, he has single-handedly transformed our nation’s politics for the worse. But that’s nothing compared to what he has planned for a second term.

The reality is, if Trump wins again on Tuesday, he has plans to take a wrecking ball to major parts of the U.S. government and he has recruited just the crew to do it.

In tomorrow’s piece,

will look at how Trump intends to use cronies like Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Project 2025 architect Russell Vought to tear down our basic governmental institutions in order to rebuild them in their own terrifying image.

And on a lighter note, in case you missed it yesterday,

dove into Kamala Harris’s policy proposals to explore what the first term of a Harris Presidency just might look like.