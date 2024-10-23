With Election Day around the corner, early voting is well underway and people understandably want to know: what signs can the early vote trends tell us about what to expect on November 5th?
From Texas: we voted Monday (Day 1 at 8am!). Our polling place is a branch of the Dallas library and I spoke with one of the poll workers today (Wednesday). She told me they have been seeing approximate wait times of one hour each and every hour they are open; lines go outside and around the building. I've voted there for over 30 years and have NEVER seen a line.
I am sure that this has occurred to others but do you really believe he just came up with this idea? Starting it just 2 weeks before the election just about insures no one can get the legal facts together to stop him. After the election if Trump wins there will be no legal consequences. When Harris wins (see what I did there?) there could be legal consequences but his lawyers could drag it out for years.