The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katharine Hill's avatar
Katharine Hill
11h

Looking forward to Jay’s piece tomorrow as I watch the Senate filibuster today. Keep up the good work all of you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Barbara Grinell's avatar
Barbara Grinell
3h

Looking forward Jay Kuo piece. I babies and saw dogs. Jay Kuo is a lawyer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Big Picture
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture