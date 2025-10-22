On October 1, the federal government partially shut down after Trump and Republicans failed to negotiate with Democrats to extend Obamacare premium subsidies and repeal their impending Medicaid cuts.

Now more than 3 weeks into the shutdown—marking the second-longest government shutdown in U.S. history—are we any closer to a deal to reopen the government?

In tomorrow's piece,

Where do the parties stand, what are the pressure points, and what does the polling show?

And is it possible there’s a trap waiting for Republicans on November 21, set in place when Congress passed its last continuing resolution?

And in case you missed it yesterday,

explored the latest futile attempts by Donald Trump and his flailing MAGA movement to fear-monger against the left. Whether it’s the campaign of Zohran Mamdani, the No Kings protests, or the right’s attempt to frame Portland as a “war zone,” MAGA has lost its messaging mojo.