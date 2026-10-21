With just under two weeks to go until Election Day, and with Early Voting well underway in a majority of states, we are in the final argument phase of the midterm elections. And that means—unfortunately for many of us—ads, ads and more ads.

This is the point in the cycle when candidates and PACs craft the last impression they hope voters will have about a candidate before they fill out their ballots. And we have seen some doozies.

In tomorrow’s piece, Todd Beeton takes a look at the most headline-grabbing and impactful ads of this final phase of the 2026 campaign and examines what they say about the parties and the candidates producing them.

And in case you missed it yesterday, Jay Kuo dove deep into Donald Trump’s latest election interference scheme: the DOJ’s effort to get California to “set aside” ballots from 20,000 voters they simply suspect of being non-citizens. This “non-citizen voter” panic is the latest gambit by Trump to lay the groundwork for calling into question the results of the November 3 election. What is being done to block this illegal scheme? And what can voters do to help ensure that Trump’s efforts to undermine the results of the midterm elections will fail miserably?