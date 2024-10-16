Record numbers of Indigenous voters turned out in 2020 and provided crucial margins of victory in several elections. In 2024, they're once again projected to play a key role, particularly in 5 swing states.
With less than three weeks until the election, tomorrowwill share a look at Indigenous voting rights of the past, present, and with an eye toward the future.
And in case you missed it yesterday,explored the right-wing’s latest election ruse: flooding the polling averages with skewed pro-Trump numbers, which are designed to sell a narrative that can have sinister implications for the election. Read it below:
.
Recently, a friend tried to pigeonhole me politically. I told him not to bother. I am an Independent. I happen to vote more often for Democrats because since the days of Reagan I have been keenly aware of the true nature of Republicans. I despised Reagan but was okay with George H. W. Prognosticators are seldom spot-on. So. I vote for the person; not the party. This year the vote is for democracy or fascist tyranny. I will go with democracy. No matter the result, Trump has promised chaos and violence. This is what the U.S. has become. A first world country battling for third world status. How sad this moment is!