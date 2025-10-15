Donald Trump wants us to think Portland is a war zone. He wants us to think antifa is a “terrorist group.” And it’s clear what game he’s playing.

The fact is, antifa isn’t an organization at all, it’s a loose, unstructured movement. Yet for Trump, that is irrelevant. In antifa, he’s found his latest bogeyman to justify the militarization of U.S. cities and his crackdown on his political enemies.

explores Trump’s antifa strategy and how the right is following his lead, already labeling the left broadly a “terrorist” group. Just the latest lunge forward in Trump’s march toward an authoritarian state.

dug into “The Montana Plan,” a ballot initiative set for next year’s election that could upend Citizens United. If Montana voters approve the measure, it would serve as a model for other states to begin to get dark money out of our politics.