The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
t4Ms's avatar
t4Ms
3h

Terrific piece, Jay. Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nadia Beiser's avatar
Nadia Beiser
1h

Thank "muchly" for your re-phrasing what absolutely IS the right question - which ALL Americans must grapple with now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Big Picture
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture