Last night at midnight, the U.S. government entered a shutdown after Trump and Republicans refused to budge on Democrats’ demands over their proposed short-term government funding bill.

The primary point of contention is the expiration of enhanced Obamacare subsidies at the end of the year. Democrats are demanding an extension of these subsidies, which, if allowed to expire, would cause Obamacare plan premiums to more than double for more than 20 million Americans. Republicans, however, are playing games. As Democrats fight to ensure that healthcare remains affordable for millions, Republicans are once again lying, claiming Democrats just want to fund healthcare for undocumented immigrants.

So what are the real implications of the expiration of these subsidies, and is there anything to Republicans’ claims about the demands Democrats are making? In tomorrow’s piece,

digs into the truth around the latest government shutdown.

If you missed it yesterday,

wrote about how we should

be thinking about the shutdown, even as the media and Republicans seek to frame it as a simple question of who’s to blame. As Jay observes, there’s a more important question we should be asking.

really