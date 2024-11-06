I know we are all stunned by last night’s devastating election result and we are all working through it in our own way.

We here at The Big Picture have appreciated your readership, your conviction, and your community over these months of covering this campaign, and we hope you will stick with us as we deal with our new reality: this new era of Trump’s second term.

In tomorrow’s piece, writer

will share ideas on how we can prepare to oppose Donald Trump’s worst threatened policies, even as he appears to enter office with majorities in both houses of Congress.

Remember that in 2017, Trump had a trifecta of power yet the Republicans were still unable to pass much of anything other than the Trump tax cuts. Democrats, with an assist from principled Republicans, were even able to block his repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Jay will talk about how we could move forward even in this new era of Democratic minority status in both chambers and use lawfare to gum up and at least delay his other policy objectives.

And in case you missed it, Jay offered his day-after analysis of the “Hard Truths” we must come to terms with in the wake of the reelection of Donald Trump over at The Status Kuo. You can read it below: