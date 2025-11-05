As Donald Trump’s approval plummets among core constituencies and as the GOP’s Congressional majorities continue to fail the American people, the Republican coalition that drove Trump to a second term is in disarray.

You see it with Marjorie Taylor Greene’s attacks on Trump and Mike Johnson over the shutdown and we’re seeing it with the massive rift among the conservative movement over its tolerance for white supremacism.

Tomorrow,

will take a look at the MAGA civil war brewing over the Heritage Foundation’s defense of a recent Tucker Carlson interview with renowned white supremacist and antisemite Nick Fuentes. Even Republicans are crying foul, seemingly unaware of the extent to which Fuentes’ antisemitic movement has truly infiltrated the GOP.

And in case you missed it, on Monday, guest writer Cammy Pedroja explored the right-wing anti-woman agenda that’s really behind the GOP’s withholding of SNAP benefits from hungry families.

And finally, yesterday,

broke down Donald Trump’s pattern of ruling by emergency decree and laid out the stakes of today’s Supreme Court hearing over his tariff authority. Based on today’s oral arguments, the best-case scenario Jay laid out yesterday may just become a reality. And that’s good news for our democracy.