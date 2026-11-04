What a huge, historic result for Democrats last night!

Yesterday, voters delivered a nationwide blue tsunami not seen in decades. It was a massive rebuke of an out of control, lawless and cruel president and his sycophantic party.

We’re taking a day to celebrate.

Then the work begins! We’ll dig into the incredible results from last night and be back in your inbox on Friday with a piece from Todd Beeton looking at the extensive state legislative wins Democrats achieved across the country.

How many state legislatures did Democrats flip? How many state trifectas do Democrats now control? And what are the policy and political implications of such a massive shift in statewide government control?

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See you Friday! It’s time to feel hopeful again.