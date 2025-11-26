The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Edward R Cucurello's avatar
Edward R Cucurello
8h

Gee Zeus

Perhaps instead of being ashamed, may I suggest they take joy in having lived so long.

Welcome to the It's Time to Let Someone Else Drive Club

Sit back and enjoy the ride

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
🌈 Lance Trottier 🌈's avatar
🌈 Lance Trottier 🌈
8h

The Dem6 are to commended.

I have been trying to push the obligations of our Military personnel according to the UCMJ (Uniform Code of Military Justice).

That is all they did publicly... stated the law.

They never said specifically that the Shitwit Schyster has issued unlawful orders.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Big Picture
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture